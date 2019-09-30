Save Git space

Réduire l’espace de stockage utilisé par Git.
Short on disk space ? Using Git?
$ git fetch --all --prune (1)
$ du -sh .git && git gc --aggressive && du -sh .git (2)
13M .git
Enumerating […]
6.5M .git
|1
|Drop all removed upstream branches. You may check if you want to keep them, they are still listed as dangling commits by
git fsck before you
git gc.
|2
|Compress the repository and see how much it worked ; can be up to 50%
|
It needs some available disk space and a lot of CPU & RAM to perform
git gc --aggressive. It can take all the available RAM and swap for hours. A simple
git gc might be considered for big repositories.
Thanks to @mmu_man at m.g3l.org for the tip.
Something similar exists for
svn :
$ du -s -h .svn && svn cleanup && du -s -h .svn
1.5G .svn/
785M .svn/
On a virtualbox svn checkout, it saved 700 MO.